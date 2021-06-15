Linda K. Smith Posted on June 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Linda K. Smith, age 77, of Litchfield, Connecticut, and formerly of Nevada, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington, Connecticut. A graveside service for Linda K. Smith is 11 a.m. Saturday at Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!