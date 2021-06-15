Home Obituaries Linda K. Smith

Linda K. Smith

Posted on June 15, 2021
Linda K. Smith, age 77, of Litchfield, Connecticut, and formerly of Nevada, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington, Connecticut.

A graveside service for Linda K. Smith is 11 a.m. Saturday at Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. 

Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. 

