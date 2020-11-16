Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — After a long struggle with renal failure, Linda K. Niederkohr, 77, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Attendance will be restricted at the visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation.

A private family service will be held at a later date at the funeral home, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Consolation Trojan Boosters and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!