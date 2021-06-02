Linda Hoerig Posted on June 2, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Linda Hoerig, of 7430 S. CR 19, Tiffin, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. She was 73. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!