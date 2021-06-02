Home Obituaries Linda Hoerig

Linda Hoerig

Posted on June 2, 2021
0
SYCAMORE — Linda Hoerig, of 7430 S. CR 19, Tiffin, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. She was 73.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

