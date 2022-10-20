Linda Gatchell

CAREY — Linda K. Gatchell, 73, of Carey, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with family by her side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library or Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda’s family, and online condolences by be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

