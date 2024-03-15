Linda Ellcessor

FOREST — Linda L. Ellcessor, age 78, of Forest, died Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services are noon Sunday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Pryer officiating. Interment is in Hueston Cemetery in Forest. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Council on Aging or CHP Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit ww.shieldsfh.com o send a condolence or to share a memory.

