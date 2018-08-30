Linda Brodman

Linda J. Brodman, 51, of rural Wharton, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Crawford County.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Her funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Contributions may be made to Angeline School and Industries and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

