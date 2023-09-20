Linda Allison Posted on September 20, 2023 0 CAREY — Linda Sue Allison, age 73, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.Stombaugh-Batton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription