Linda Allison

CAREY — Linda Sue Allison, age 73, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.Stombaugh-Batton.com.

