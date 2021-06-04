Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Lewis W. Saltzman, of Carey, died at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was 78.

Friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ridge Chapel Church of the Nazarene, west of Carey. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Chris Cravens officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery near Alvada following the service.

