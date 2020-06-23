Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — Lewis E. Latham, 88, of Kenton, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Vancrest Nursing Home in Ada.

A graveside service for Lewis E. Latham is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bridgeport Church or Vancrest of Ada Activities Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!