Posted on June 21, 2019
Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Marion General Hospital, in Marion.

Graveside services for Leonard Dillion will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Military graveside rites will follow conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

