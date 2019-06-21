Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Marion General Hospital, in Marion.

Graveside services for Leonard Dillion will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Military graveside rites will follow conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!