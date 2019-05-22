Home Obituaries Leonard Adkins

Leonard Adkins

Posted on May 22, 2019
Leonard B. “L.B.” Adkins
Leonard B. “L.B.” Adkins

Leonard B. “L.B.” Adkins, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

