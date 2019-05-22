Leonard Adkins

Leonard B. “L.B.” Adkins, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!