Leona Roszman, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Leona Roszman will be private with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or the activities fund and the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Home and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

