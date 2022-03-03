Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Leon George

MANSFIELD — Leon “Paul” George, 83, of Galion, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday by Zoom video conference. Email sydneymscott@aol.com for details. In lieu of flowers, friends may send memorial contributions to donate.jw.org

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!