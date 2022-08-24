Lela Sweigard

Lela M. Sweigard, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Halter officiating. Visitation is from 12-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at North Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Care Hospice, the Wyandot County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

