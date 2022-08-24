Lela Sweigard Posted on August 24, 2022 0 Lela M. Sweigard, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Halter officiating. Visitation is from 12-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at North Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Care Hospice, the Wyandot County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription