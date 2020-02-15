Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Lee Johnson, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2020, from Altercare of Bucyrus.

Lee was born to Claude and Lucinda “Litteral” Johnson in West Liberty, Kentucky, on March 22, 1930. Lee married LouAnn “Gallant” Johnson on Dec. 12, 1981.

Lee is survived by his wife LouAnn Johnson; children, Janice (Robert) Young, Danny (Juanita) Johnson, Randy (Beth) Johnson, Pete Johnson, Shelly Park, Justen (Denielle) Johnson and Crystal (Wesley) Shuster; brothers, Garland (Terry) Johnson and Henry (Wanda) Johnson; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Hershell Johnson; sisters, Fredia Johnson, Maggie E. Johnson and Helen Johnson; grandchildren, Eddie Young and Addison Lawrence; and a daughter-in-law, Kristina Johnson.

Lee was very proud of being a grandpa and loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of the American Legion in Sycamore.

He was a member of the United Aerospace Machinist, also known as UAM. He retired from Komatsu after 19 years of being a machinist. Lee also worked at Peebody’s and did construction with Swan and Cobey. Lee also served as deputy sherriff in Missoula, Montana.

He was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle, but most recently had been attending the Freewill Baptist of Bucyrus.

In Lee’s younger years he enjoyed hunting coons, rabbits and deer. He also was a veteran and was active duty in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow visiting hours at 3 p.m. Lyle Arnett and Carl Angel will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Freewill Baptist or Tabernacle of Praise.

Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com