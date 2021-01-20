Lee Edward Ellcessor Posted on January 20, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Lee Edward Ellcessor, of Forest, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay. He was 88. A visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. The funeral is at noon with the Rev. David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!