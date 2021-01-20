Home Obituaries Lee Edward Ellcessor

Lee Edward Ellcessor

Posted on January 20, 2021
0
FOREST — Lee Edward Ellcessor, of Forest, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay. He was 88.

A visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. The funeral is at noon with the Rev. David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.

