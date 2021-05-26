Lee E. “Eddie” Simon Posted on May 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Lee E. “Eddie” Simon, age 69, of Forest, went to eternity Friday, May 21, 2021. Lee will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grant UMC or Riverdale Youth Soccer, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!