Leanna Marie Fredritz, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, March 1, 2018, at her residence. She was 33.

Visitation is 12-3 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leanna Fredritz memorial fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!