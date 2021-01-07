Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lawrence “Larry” John Culver, 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a viewing or funeral service. The family plans to have graveside services and a celebration of Larry’s life in Upper Sandusky at a date and time to be determined in 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Pantry in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been honored to serve the Culver Family.

