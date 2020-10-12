Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Larry William Latham, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbus.

A gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Oct.15 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Heritage Foundation of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

