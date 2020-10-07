Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LaRUE — Larry Howard Sims, 82, of Marion, passed in peace surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.

His family will greet friends with a drive thru visitation from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Sims Farms, 5567 Irvin-Shoots Road W., Marion, OH 43302. Cars will enter from the west and exit from the east. Family and friends may attend the graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Frame (Meeker) Cemetery where Pastor David L. Hoffman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinsons.org or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

