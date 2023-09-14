Larry Durlan Dumm, of rural Nevada, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Marion General Hospital, Marion, after a two-year battle with cancer.

A memorial service for Larry Dumm is 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grand Prairie Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward Goodwin officiating. Visitation is one hour before service time, from 10 -11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand Prairie Baptist Church or Koinonia Camp and Conference Center and be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!