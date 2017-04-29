Larry Crace

CAREY — Larry Michael Crace, of Findlay, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at his residence. He was 63.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Carey Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, Carey, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!