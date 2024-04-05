Larry Clark

Larry A. Clark, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 to assist the family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

