Larry Armstrong

Larry L. Armstrong, age 74, of Nevada, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Services for Larry L. Armstrong are 1 p.m. Monday at Pilgrim Holiness Church in Nevada, with Pastor Steve Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Holiness Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43551.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

