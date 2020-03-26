Lance D. Kromer Posted on March 26, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Lance D. Kromer, 55, of Vanlue, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Manor in Findlay. There will be no public visitation due to considerations of health and safety. A public graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill OFM Conv. officiating. Military representation will be present to honor his service to the country. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey High School golf team and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169. Online condolences may be expressed at www.StombaughBatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!