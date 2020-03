Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Lance D. Kromer, 55, of Vanlue, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Manor in Findlay.

There will be no public visitation due to considerations of health and safety. A public graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill OFM Conv. officiating. Military representation will be present to honor his service to the country.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey High School golf team and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

