Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — LaDonna M. Orians, 88, of Carey, died Monday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 9:30-10:45am, Friday at Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to O.L.C. School, Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!