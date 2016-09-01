Lacie Higgins-May

CAREY — Lacie I. Higgins-May, of Sycamore, died at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 28.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. Sid Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!