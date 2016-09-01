September 01, 2016

Obituaries

Lacie Higgins-May

Lacie Higgins-May
Lacie Higgins-May
age 28, Sycamore

CAREY — Lacie I. Higgins-May, of Sycamore, died at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 28.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. Sid Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



