Kyle L. Hetzel

Posted on December 7, 2020
Kyle L. Hetzel, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus.

Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, a memorial service for Kyle L. Hetzel will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Autism Association or to the Family in care of Lucas-Batton to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH  43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

