Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kyle L. Hetzel, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus.

Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, a memorial service for Kyle L. Hetzel will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Autism Association or to the Family in care of Lucas-Batton to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!