Kyle L. Hetzel Posted on December 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Kyle L. Hetzel, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus. Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, a memorial service for Kyle L. Hetzel will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Autism Association or to the Family in care of Lucas-Batton to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!