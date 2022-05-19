Kyle Clady Posted on May 19, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Kyle W. Clady, age 28, of Sycamore, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home. A memorial service for Kyle will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Darcy Zimmerman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses for Kyle at P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!