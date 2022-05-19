Kyle Clady

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Kyle W. Clady, age 28, of Sycamore, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home.

A memorial service for Kyle will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Darcy Zimmerman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses for Kyle at P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!