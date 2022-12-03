Kyle Beidelschies

SYCAMORE — Kyle E. Beidelschies, age 42, of Tiffin, died at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Funeral services for Kyle are 11 a.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Karsten Snitker officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday before the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like to invite anyone to Trinity United Church of Christ in Tiffin following the funeral service for a luncheon being put on by the women of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

