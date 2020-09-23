Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Kristi M. Loy-Hetzel, age 70, of rural Sycamore, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore, with the Rev. Clayton Bailey officiating. The family would like everybody to follow social distancing and wear a mask, if possible, for the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society or First Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online condolences of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!