SYCAMORE — Kristi M. Loy-Hetzel, age 70, of rural Sycamore, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home.

A memorial service for Kristi will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Seneca County Humane Society or the First Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

