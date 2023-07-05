Home Obituaries Krista Clark

Krista Clark

Posted on July 5, 2023
0

Krista Mae Clark, of Findlay, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was 33.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

