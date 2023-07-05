Krista Clark Posted on July 5, 2023 0 Krista Mae Clark, of Findlay, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was 33. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription