Home Obituaries Krissie M. Hall

Krissie M. Hall

Posted on June 9, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

SYCAMORE — Krissie M. Hall, of 4491 Ohio 67 N., Sycamore, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, in Upper Sandusky. She was 34.

A memorial service for Krissie is 2 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Merlin Dye officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday before the memorial service.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Clyde M. Burks

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 9, 2021
    46 second read

  • Luis Garza

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 9, 2021
    1 min read

  • Clayton P. Hoepf

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 9, 2021
    44 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply