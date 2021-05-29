Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Knox B. Vehrs, age 2, passed away May 28, 2021, in the arms of his parents.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with a funeral to follow at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Keith Doyle officiating. Burial will be held after the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or A Kid Again in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

