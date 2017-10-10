Home Obituaries Kimberly Hester

Kimberly Hester

October 10, 2017
FOREST — Kimberly A. Hester of Kenton died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was 58.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

