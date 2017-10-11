Kimberly A. Hester Posted on October 11, 2017 0 0 0 FOREST — Kimberly A. Hester of Kenton died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was 58. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Clark Shields Funeral Home handled arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription