Kevin D. Kin, age 56, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral mass for Kevin D. Kin is 11 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. There will be a Chaplet of the Divine Mercy Prayer at 1:45 p.m. Friday, and a Biblical wake service at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund or the Oncology Department at Wyandot Memorial Hospital and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made to www.lucasbatton.com.

