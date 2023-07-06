Kevin D. Johnson Posted on July 6, 2023 0 Kevin D. Johnson, of Tiffin, passed away at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Tiffin Developmental Center. He was 63. A funeral service for Kevin Johnson is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Monday, one hour before the service at the funeral home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription