Kevin Castanien

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Eric Castanien, age 61, passed away in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 6, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be arranged privately. Anyone wishing to offer a gift should consider a donation to either the National Coalition Against Censorship or the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!