Keris Riebel

Keris L. Riebel, age 22, of Marion, and formerly of Nevada, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Keris L. Riebel are 11 a.m. Monday at the Trinity Baptist Church, Marion, with Pastors Daniel McCoy and Paul Altstadt officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or Antioch Christian Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com

