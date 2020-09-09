Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenneth V. Clay, age 90, of Harpster, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Kenneth V. Clay is 1 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be at Little Sandusky Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Wyandot County, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

