TIFFIN — Kenneth “Mouse” Blair, 65, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born April 29, 1954, in Beaver, to Frank and Frances Maxine (Strong) Blair. On July 11, 1975, he married Sandra Leeth and they later divorced.

Survivors include a son, Ryan (Ethel Sauber) Blair, Kenton; daughters, Natalie (Joe) Frankart, Tiffin; Toni (Brad) Combs, McCutchenville; and Ticia (Steve) Fox, Upper Sandusky; companion, Pat Burlile, Tiffin; brothers, Doug Blair, Gadsden, Alabama; Darrell Blair, Lanett, Alabama; Dan Blair, Marion; and Tim Blair, Upper Sandusky; sisters, Penny Blair, Tiffin; Barbara Kidwell, Valrico, Florida; Ginny (Ken) May, Sycamore; and Cheryl (Brian) Orians, Upper Sandusky; as well as 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, William, Jim and Gerald.

Ken worked at Midwest Maintenance of Piqua doing masonry restoration work.

He was a member of the AMVETS No. 48, American Legion No. 169, VFW No. 2858, Eagles No. 402 and enjoyed hanging out with friends, watching western movies, playing cards, pool league, cooking out, Blue Grass music, mushroom hunting with Pat and trips to the casino.

His memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with Pastor Clayton Bailey officiating. A celebration will continue after the memorial service. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to FACT.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.