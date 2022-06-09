Kenneth Gibson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenneth S. Gibson, formerly of Tiffin, died at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Green Springs. He was 82.

The family will celebrate Ken’s life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Born March 10, 1940, in Chapman, Kentucky, he was a son of Allen Hayes and Mary Ethel (Chapman) Gibson. He married Theresa K. Hoffman and they later divorced.

Ken is survived by six children, Beverly Daughenbaugh, of Carey; Cassie (Jeff) Flemming, of Melmore; Ryan (Hillarin) Gibson, of Tiffin; Bryan (Joni) Gibson, of Tiffin; Mark Gibson, of Elmore; and Stephanie Gibson, of Tiffin; 27 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He also is survived by six siblings, Bill Gibson, of Tiffin; Betty St. Clair, of Wharton; Mary Hall, of Columbus; Patty (Donald) Blair, of Carey; Sue Fisher, of Indiana; and Jacky Feasel, of Upper Sandusky.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson; two brothers, Ronald and James David Gibson; sister, Jeanette Perkins; and his dog.

Ken served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Era veteran.