Kenneth Edler

Kenneth C. Edler of Auburndale, Florida and formerly of Nevada died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Orchard Park Health and Rehabilitation Center, Auburndale. He was 76.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!