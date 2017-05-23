Home Obituaries Kenneth Edler

Kenneth Edler

Posted on May 23, 2017
Ken Edler
Ken Edler
age 76, formerly of Nevada

Kenneth C. Edler of Auburndale, Florida and formerly of Nevada died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Orchard Park Health and Rehabilitation Center, Auburndale. He was 76.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

