Kenneth E. Minard, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Funeral services for Kenneth E. Minard are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is one hour before service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

