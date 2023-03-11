Kenneth Ames

SYCAMORE — Kenneth E. Ames, age 97, formerly of 210 S. Sycamore Avenue, Sycamore, died at 9:01 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Kenneth are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, where the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church, Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 or the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

