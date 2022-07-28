Keith Tschanen

SYCAMORE — Keith B. Tschanen, age 82 of rural Sycamore, died at 5 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at home.

A memorial graveside service for Keith will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore, with Pastor Josh Swinehart officiating and the Sycamore American Legion Post will conduct a military graveside service for Keith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, Sycamore American Legion or the First Baptist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

