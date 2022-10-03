Keith Myers

Rex L. Radabaugh, age 85 of Upper Sandusky, died Saurday. Oct. 1, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born May 30, 1937, to the late Orian and Mary (Altman) Radabaugh. He married Judith (Lawrence) Radabaugh on Feb. 4, 1977, and she survives in Upper Sandusky.

He also is survived by four children, Greg (Angie) Radabaugh, Jeff (Melanie) Radabaugh, Beth Radabaugh and Reagan (Walter) Indyk; three stepchildren, Allen (Stephanie) Weaver, Lisa (Michael) Duco and Todd Weaver; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Radabaugh.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dick, Joe, Jack, Don and Wayne Radabaugh; and sisters, Betty Kern, Marilyn Parish, Ardynelle Weakly, Judy Miller and Sondra Singer.

He graduated from Van Buren High School with the class of 1955.

Mr. Radabaugh retired in 1995 from Columbia Gas Co. after 38 years of employment. Mr. Radabaugh served in the National Guard for six years.

He was a member of the Elks, Moose, and American Legion and was a trustee at the AMVETS.

He was one of the founders of Upper Sandusky Little League Baseball and he coached Little League for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, softball and basketball. Mr. Radabaugh was an avid OSU basketball and football fan.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery with military honors conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard, or Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

